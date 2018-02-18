The DNA test results carried out on the 3,000-year-old elongated Paracas skulls to find whether they belonged to an alien race have been released.

The elongated craniums were discovered in Peru and have extraordinarily huge foreheads. Conspiracy theorists and alien enthusiasts believe that these skulls are evidence of ancient aliens visiting our planet.

The DNA research was carried out by Brian Foerster, who initially believed that these skulls wouldn't fit into the "known evolutionary tree".

These Paracas skulls were discovered in 1928 in the desert peninsula of Paracas which is located on the southern coast of Peru by Julio Tello, a native archaeologist.

"The mitochondrial DNA (from the mother) presented mutations unknown to any man, primate or any other animal and the mutations suggested we are dealing with a completely new human-like being, very distant from Homo sapiens, Neanderthals or Denisovans," Tello had said in 2015, while discussing the earlier DNA tests on skulls, a report by Express revealed.

"I am not sure it will even fit into the known evolutionary tree," he added.

A research by skeptics unveiled that people involved in this research had a history of involvement and belief in research related to subjects which are paranormal, such as Yeti and alien hybrids, which are said to be a cross breed between aliens and humans.

These skulls are just another example of intentional cranial deformation, which was observed in many ancient South American tribes, according to the disbelievers.

The details of the DNA tests have been released by Foerster, who is the director of the Paracas History Museum. And he accepts that the skulls are probably humans in origin.

Two videos regarding the updates about the DNA of these skulls were uploaded by Foerster, but doesn't mention anything about extra-terrestrials in them.

He described about how the Paracas skulls seemed to share DNA links with other elongated craniums which were found between the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea.

According to Foerster, skull elongation is not caused only by artificial cranial deformation, rather by genetics with some of the elongated skulls cranial volume being up to 25 percent larger and 60 percent heavier than conventional human skulls, Express stated.

The skulls could not be deformed purposely through flattening or head binding as the skull's shape can be changed by cranial deformation but it doesn't change the skull's volume and weight.

"What it does show for sure is that the Paracas elongated skull people were not 100 percent Native American. They were a mix or even you could say, in some ways, a hybrid of different people," Foerster said while speaking at the Elongated Skulls Symposium in Los Angeles.

"Their blood types are very complicated as well, they should be blood type O if they're 100 percent Native American and that's not the case. We are likely looking at a sub-species of humanity as regards to the Paracas. It seems to be a lot of DNA evidence from extreme eastern Europe and extreme western Asia."

"More specifically I'm talking about the area in between the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea where ancient elongated skull people lived I think about 3,000 years ago. So, I think we are looking at a migration pattern starting in the Caspian Black Sea area and then entering through the Persian Gulf and then moving eastwards eventually winding up on the coast of Peru."

"It appears that the largest elongated skulls on the planet have been found, A in Paracas, Peru and B in the Caucasus area in between the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea. So my theory is that there was a sub-species of human which we are going to be eventually calling Homo-Sapiens-Sapiens-Paracas, and they were living in the area in between the Caspian and Black Sea. They were invaded by somebody and so they were forced to flee," he added.

In 1928, more than 300 odd skeletal remains in a complex grave system were found by archaeologist Tello. According to scientists, it was the most extreme example of skull elongation ever found.