Mysterious and unidentified lights were spotted hovering in the sky above the hills in Frome, Somerset, on Saturday evening. A video showing the mysterious UFO circling over Cley Hill near Frome has left the residents baffled.

A resident, identified as Jeremy Le Fevre, spotted the UFO and recorded the mysterious light on August 19.

"I had never seen anything like it before. It really caught my eye. It went on for quite some time before flying off into the distance towards Longleat. It was emitting green and red colours. It looked to me like it could have been fireworks attached to a drone. It's still very much unidentified though," Somersetlive quoted Fevre as saying.

Not only Fevre, other residents over Cley Hill spotted the mysterious light. According to the daily, a local rambler said the hill has now become a destination for UFO experts. He said the town has been described as Britain's UFO capital.

"Some experts have gone as far as to describe the nearby town of Warminster as Britain's UFO capital on account of a phenomena first encountered in the mid-1960s that became known as the 'Warminster Thing'. Strange noises were heard in the skies above the town, and an equally strange shimmering light was observed in the vicinity," he said.

Earlier too there have been instances of unidentified objects circling over the hill. In May, a video showing unidentified objects hovering in the sky over the National Trust owned land in Corsley had gone viral.

The resident, who shot the video in May, called the hill a hotspot for UFOs.

"I took this video from my house in Frome last night (May 29). It was over the Cley Hill area I think, which is always a hotspot for UFOs. Probably a drone with a fancy flame effect tail or something. It's been spotted a few times locally," the daily quoted the resident as saying.

Watch the video of the mysterious light hovering above the hill below.