A mysterious sea creature has apparently been captured in a footage in the Great Prespa Lake -- a huge water body divided between Albania, Greece and Macedonia.

ALSO READ: Here's how you can get the best orgasms

The sea creature is believed to be the Loch Ness Monster, or Nessie -- an aquatic being that apparently inhabits Loch Ness in the Scottish Highlands.

The footage shows the sea creature's neck coming out of the water and then dipping inside.

ALSO READ: Sexercise: Know more about the fun way to shed weight this festive season

The spectators at the Great Prespa Lake were guessing that the beast was away on a holiday from its usual home in Scotland's Loch Ness, reported Daily Star.

A similar enormous creature was said to have been spotted around five years ago in the Greek section of the lake. Most of the locals don't believe that the creature is a monster or giant sea being. They consider it to be a giant catfish.

ALSO READ: Crashed 'UFO' seen being towed in Mexico left everyone shocked, here's the truth behind it

"I remember when a ship sank in Albania, near Mali grad, a lot of children drowned in Prespa Lake. Then I found out that the divers who searched for them saw great catfish," said Sima Jonosk, a Geography professor, who swam across the creature back in 1970 during a tour of the lake, according to Daily Star.

"They were so scared that they stopped the search. I think that it was one of those catfish that the Greek fishermen saw," Jonosk said.

ALSO READ: Online interest in sex spikes up during these festive occasions

"Sometimes things happen in Prespa Lake that don't happen in other lakes. When I was a teacher in 1976 I saw a large pillar of water rising near the border with Greece, shaped like a mushroom. It came down only after 10-15 minutes," Jonosk stated further.

A strange footage of an unidentified black creature swimming in the depths of River Thames had emerged in October, with many Londoners believed was of a creature that actually lived in the river, the Daily star report revealed.

Watch the footage of the Loch Ness Monster in the Great Prespa Lake: