A mysterious sea creature has apparently been captured in a footage in the Great Prespa Lake -- a huge water body divided between Albania, Greece and Macedonia.
ALSO READ: Here's how you can get the best orgasms
The sea creature is believed to be the Loch Ness Monster, or Nessie -- an aquatic being that apparently inhabits Loch Ness in the Scottish Highlands.
The footage shows the sea creature's neck coming out of the water and then dipping inside.
ALSO READ: Sexercise: Know more about the fun way to shed weight this festive season
The spectators at the Great Prespa Lake were guessing that the beast was away on a holiday from its usual home in Scotland's Loch Ness, reported Daily Star.
A similar enormous creature was said to have been spotted around five years ago in the Greek section of the lake. Most of the locals don't believe that the creature is a monster or giant sea being. They consider it to be a giant catfish.
ALSO READ: Crashed 'UFO' seen being towed in Mexico left everyone shocked, here's the truth behind it
"I remember when a ship sank in Albania, near Mali grad, a lot of children drowned in Prespa Lake. Then I found out that the divers who searched for them saw great catfish," said Sima Jonosk, a Geography professor, who swam across the creature back in 1970 during a tour of the lake, according to Daily Star.
"They were so scared that they stopped the search. I think that it was one of those catfish that the Greek fishermen saw," Jonosk said.
ALSO READ: Online interest in sex spikes up during these festive occasions
"Sometimes things happen in Prespa Lake that don't happen in other lakes. When I was a teacher in 1976 I saw a large pillar of water rising near the border with Greece, shaped like a mushroom. It came down only after 10-15 minutes," Jonosk stated further.
A strange footage of an unidentified black creature swimming in the depths of River Thames had emerged in October, with many Londoners believed was of a creature that actually lived in the river, the Daily star report revealed.
Watch the footage of the Loch Ness Monster in the Great Prespa Lake: