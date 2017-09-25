Mysterious lights have been spotted in Hawaii in the island of Oahu recently, leaving the local people baffled while some others started speculating about UFOs. This strange happening was noticed on September 18 and was witnessed by thousands of people as per media reports.

Presence of around 8 to 10 such lights in the Hawaiian skies was reported by local people. According to news reports, on September 18, 2017, a man named Mash Hatae woke up to quench his thirst around 2:30 am that's when he spotted two of these unusual lights in the sky, which then became three. He recorded these bizarre lights and guesstimated them to be flares.

He revealed that the lights were large and very bright. He shared the video with media personnel. It is yet to be found what these mysterious lights really are.

A news report quoted the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) as saying that it received no reports from the public regarding the baffling incident.

The US Army, Hawaii Air National Guard (HI ANG), etc have not claimed any responsibility about these mysterious lights and no official statements were made by them regarding this strange occurrence in the night sky.

Usually sightings of such objects turn out to be some sort of secret tests, drones or military practices. There have been instances in the past when mysterious lights in the sky are speculated to be UFOs and such sightings trigger numerous conspiracy theories.

A similar instance had occurred in UK in which mysterious light was observed circling in the sky. It was believed to be a light emitting UFO. It was finally found that the luminous object was actually a stunt plane which belonged to an aerobatic team called AeroSPARX who carry out their air shows throughout Europe.