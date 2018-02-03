A mysterious crater has been found in the south of France which left the residents baffled. The crater was found on Lido beach in Nice -- a French resort town. The strange hole is 5-metre wide and 2-metre deep.

This crater has triggered a few speculations as some people came up with several theories. Some thought it is a volcano while others said it's a geyser, 20 Minutes, a local newspaper reported.

Another person stated that a meteorite created the perfectly round hole. This crater is just a few metres away from the sea and is filled with salty water.

The authorities, on the other hand, stated that this mysterious sinkhole is natural and doesn't pose any threat to anyone's safety.

The Mayor of Nice rubbished all speculations and tweeted: "No worries, it's a natural phenomenon that happens four times a year. And for journalists – no, the tram did not make a detour."

Pas d'inquiétude, c'est un phénomène naturel qui arrive 4 fois par an et pour les journalistes, non, le tramway n'a pas fait un détour ? pic.twitter.com/GZvY9okRxi — Christian Estrosi (@cestrosi) February 1, 2018

A similar instance took place a few week back too, when a similar sinkhole had formed in the middle of a roadway in downtown Nice. This sinkhole was present near the underground tramline which is presently under construction, Paris Match reported.

