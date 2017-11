Myanmars leader Aung San Suu Kyi arrived in the countrys restive Rakhine state on Thursday (Nov. 2) on her first visit to the region following months of violence and mass exodus of Rohingya Muslims. More than 600,000 Rohingyas, termed as ethnic minorities in the country, have fled to neighbouring Bangladesh and India after the Myanmar army launched a massive offensive, blaming armed Rohingya militants of triggering violence in the region.