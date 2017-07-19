My Sassy Girl, the SBS romantic comedy drama, may focus on the life of Crown Prince in season 2 as the viewers are curious to know a lot about the character.

The Korean period drama featured happy ending for Gyun Woo and Princess Hyemyung in the finale. Episodes 31 and 32 also hinted at their wedding. But the fans were confused about the real identity of the mysterious character, Ghost Mask.

Deposed Queen Han might have hidden her identity to plot revenge against her rival, Minister Jung Ki Joon and his followers. It was revealed that Prince Choon Poong played a vital role in executing the plan and the viewers were really surprised to see the male protagonist's secret team up with them.

However, it was not easy for the city scholar and Lee Kyung Hwa's character to do things without a strong backup. Did Kang Joon Young help them out? The fans will have to watch season 2 to know more about it.

The Korean drama lovers are also curious to know if the Crown Prince will find out about his biological mother. The onscreen couple could make him stronger and he might turn out to be a better King than his father.

With average viewership ratings of 12 percent, the historical drama has already secured its place in the TV world and another season of the show may not really disappoint the viewers. But if the fans are expecting the original cast members to return for season 2 then they will have to wait for Joo Won to complete his military service.

To know more about the next instalment of My Sassy Girl, Korean drama lovers will have to wait for an official announcement from SBS regarding their plans for the series renewal. Until then, they can catch up with all the episodes of season 1 online here.