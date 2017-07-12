My Sassy Girl, the SBS romantic comedy drama, will be back with episodes 29 and 30 next Monday, July 17, at 10 pm KST. These episodes are likely to feature Minister Jung Ki Joon behind bars for scheming against deposed Queen Han and Prince Choosung.

After realising that he played a vital role in dethroning Princess Hyemyung's biological mother, Gyeon Woo admitted his mistakes to King Hwijong and pleaded guilty. The city scholar also apologised to the female lead.

The evidence submitted by the city scholar only proves the involvement of Queen Park in the scheming. So, the King might be able to dethrone the Queen and punish her. But he cannot do anything against the male antagonist.

In episodes 29 and 30 of the Korean period drama, the evil minister and his team are likely to plan his next move against the male protagonist. The promo shows him setting a trap for Gyeon Woo's father Minister Gyun Pil Hyung.

The footage shows Jo Hee Bong's character being imprisoned by the palace soldiers for scheming against the royal family. Although the male protagonist reaches out to the Princess for help, she tells him it will be difficult for her to forgive him for what he has done to her family.

Since no one is willing to help the city scholar and his family, deposed Queen Han could step forward or at least gather evidence against the male antagonist and give it to officer Jung Da Yeon. The viewers can look forward to a happy ending for the onscreen couple in the finale.

The Korean drama lovers will have to wait until next Monday to know more about the show as SBS is yet to release the promotional photos for the upcoming episodes. In the meantime, you can catch up with the first 28 episodes online here.