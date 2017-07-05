My Sassy Girl, the SBS romantic comedy drama, will be back with episodes 25 and 26 next Monday, July 10, at 10pm KST. These episodes will probably feature Gyeon Woo as a victim of the rivalry between deposed Queen Han and Minister Jung Ki Joon.

Like every other person in Joseon, the city scholar also becomes curious about the person who is distributing flyers against the male antagonist and his friends. So he tries to track down the mysterious man who is popularly known as Ghost Mask.

However, things might take an unexpected turn after Jung Ki Joon's lackey Wol Myung and the royal soldiers along with Jung Da Yeon set a trap for the mysterious man. The male protagonist is likely to get hurt while the armed men attack the Ghost Mask.

The Korean drama lovers will have to wait until next Monday to know more about the show as SBS is yet to release the promotional photos for the upcoming episodes. In the meantime, you can catch up with the first 24 episodes online here.

The promo shows Queen Park informing Dowager Queen Daebi Jahye that she told Princess Hyemyung about deposed Queen Han's -extramarital affair with Prince Choo Seong. The Dowager Queen becomes worried about her granddaughter and asks Queen Park, "What does she know?"

But the female lead seems to know that it was a trap set by Minister Jung against her mother. "I know about the Minister of the Left's evil deeds. What you heard from Court Lady Ahn was about Prince Chuseong, right?" she asks her lover in the footage.

The video also features the details about another flyer that was distributed by the mysterious person, which read: "The rumours about the illicit relationship 10 years ago were all lies." After reading the message, the princess says, "I will make those who did that to my mother pay for what they did."

Watch an interesting scene between the onscreen couple below: