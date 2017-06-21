My Sassy Girl, the SBS historical drama, will be back with episodes 17 and 18 next Monday, June 26, at 10 pm KST. It will probably focus on the revenge plot set by Princess Hye Myung and Gyeon Woo for Minister Jung Ki Joon.

In order to execute their plan, the onscreen couple might seek the help of Maeng Gwang Soo and Bang Se Ho. The team could initially observe the evil moves of the male antagonist and gradually start gathering evidence against him with the help of their sources in the palace.

Enoch Young Shin and bodyguard Byul Yi might also help the onscreen couple in their mission to dethrone Queen Park. The Princess and the city scholar can even expect indirect assistance from Dowager Queen Daebi Jahye and Choon Poong.

Also read: Watch Suspicious Partner episodes 25 and 26 live online

Korean drama lovers will have to wait until next Monday to know more about it mainly because SBS is yet to release the promotional photos for the upcoming episodes. In the meantime, you can catch up with the first 16 episodes online here.

Meanwhile, the promo shows a conversation between King Wheejong and Dowager Queen. When the King urges his mother if they should send the Princess away, she replies, "Think only about protecting your children."

SBS

Elsewhere, Jung Da Yeon tells Gyeon Woo that Hye Myung must get married to Qing prince Darhan mainly because the installation of the Crown Prince is on the line. In the meantime, Queen Park sends her court lady to find Master Min's letter and Minister Jung Ki Joon appoints his lackey to keep a track of the Princess' moves.

SBS

Towards the end of the footage, the female protagonist can be seen asking a favour from the city scholar and he tells her, "I can grant your wish." She also appoints her bodyguard to find out the weakness of Master Jung. The Princess will probably use Jung Da Yeon against the male antagonist.

Watch an interesting scene from My Sassy Girl below: