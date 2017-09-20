Australian captain Steve Smith is set to play his 100th ODI tomorrow (September 21), against India at Kolkata's Eden Gardens and he has picked his "most memorable" innings.

The 28-year-old Smith, who made his ODI debut in 2010 against West Indies, will become the 27th Australian to feature in 100 ODIs.

Speaking to reporters on the eve of the milestone match, Smith said the 2015 World Cup semi-final hundred in Sydney against India was his "most memorable" knock of 50-over career.

"Probably my most memorable innings would be the hundred I scored against India at the SCG (Sydney Cricket Ground) in the (ICC World Cup 2015) semi-final." the right-hander said on Wednesday.

On March 26, 2015, Smith hit a 93-ball 105 against India which helped the hosts win by 95 runs and book a spot in the final.

Australia eventually won the title decider against New Zealand to become the world champions at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

He added, "It was a pretty big game and it was good to stand up and get a big score there. I think we lost a wicket pretty early and I was able to form a partnership with Finchy (Aaron Finch) and I'd say that's probably one of my better one-day hundreds in a big occasion."

Smith and Finch added 182 runs for the second wicket as Australia posted 328/7 in 50 overs. In reply, India were bowled out for 233 in 46.5 overs.

The New South Wales player admitted that he was more of a bowler at the start of his career and has now "evolved a lot" in limited overs format.

"I think I've evolved a lot as a white-ball player. When I first started playing one-day cricket I think my first 30-odd games I played as more of a bowler, so I had to change a bit there," Smith, who has scored 3,188 runs from 99 ODIs, said.

He continued, "I have been batting at No. 3 for a while now so I have had to find the right tempo of the game, whether that is hitting the fielders in the deep or knowing the right time to hit a boundary.

"It is something you learn as you play. It is exciting to play my 100th game tomorrow."

Smith averages 43.67 with the bat and has scored eight centuries in ODIs. In 56 Tests, he has accumulated 5,370 runs with 20 tons. He has also scored 431 runs from 30 T20Is.

There is a rain threat over the second India-Australia ODI tomorrow. The hosts won the rain-hit opening game in Chennai on Sunday (September 17).