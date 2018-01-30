After bagging the Bigg Boss 11 trophy, Shilpa Shinde is seen partying with family and close friends. While she seems to be enjoying her win, in a recent interview, the actress confessed that her life has become a joke after the show.

While this statement has surprised her fans, the actress clarified the same.

Talking to SpotboyE, Shilpa said, "Kuch bhi! Good that you called me and I hope that this puts wagging tongues to rest that Vikas and I are going to marry is the biggest joke of the year. Some stupid people are spreading this rumour, obviously they have no work. It was also being said that we are in a relationship which is also not true."

"As I told you the other day, I want to stay away from men and have no plans of entering into matrimony for quite some time. Please let me have a life. My life has become a joke after Bigg Boss 11. Every now and then I'm hounded about my whereabouts and plans – and it pains to see that people are just making wild guesses at my expense."

People who have come in late, Shilpa is talking about the rumours of her dating another Bigg Boss 11 contestant Vikas Gupta. These two had a love-hate relationship in the house.

Their marriage rumours have been doing the rounds from the show itself. Also, Bhabhiji Ghar Pe Hain actress have been questioned by the media regarding her wedding several times.

Seems the actress who is estatic about her win, this one thing certainly doesn't go down well with her.

Earlier, Shilpa had told SpotboyE, "Look, I am not saying that I will never get married. I don't know what the future holds for me. But let me tell you one thing emphatically: I am not even thinking of getting married."

Shilpa was recently spotted partying with BB11 lovebirds Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra. She grabbed attention when she gave Arshi Khan's house party a miss, but partied with Bandgi and Puneesh.