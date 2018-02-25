Last month, LG unveiled the company flagship OLED TV with proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI) ThinQ technology and now, the company has launched the AI-based V30 smartphone variant dubbed as LG V30S ThinQ ahead of Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona (February 26-March1).

LG V30 ThinQ boasts Natural Language Processing (NLP) to deliver intelligent voice-activated control and connectivity based on LG's own deep learning technology, DeepThinQ for device owners.

It also comes with state-of-the-art Vision AI having three new intelligent camera features: AI CAM, QLens and Bright Mode that automates and enhances the smartphone's image capturing experience.

The AI Cam mode has the capability to independently analyze subjects in the frame and recommend the optimal shooting mode among eight categories: portrait, food, pet, landscape, city, flower, sunrise, and sunset. Each mode enhances the characteristics of the subject taking into account factors such as the viewing angle, color, reflections, lighting, and saturation level, the company claims.

QLens takes further advantage of the image recognition capabilities of the AI technology to help improve online shopping experience with QR codes. It allows users match images of food, fashion, celebrities, and landmarks to retrieve detailed information on the subjects.

In Bright mode, mobile's AI feature uses algorithms to brighten images by a factor of two for better looking photos without the noise, thus guaranteeing to top-notch low-light image quality.

Besides the Google Assistant, LG V30S ThinQ has its own proprietary voice-based butler, which is capable of performing basic functions such as sending messages, taking selfies, booking cabs and more, all through audio commands.

As far as the design and internal hardware is concerned, the new variant houses pretty much same be it the screen-size, processor, camera setup, battery capacity and audio system, but differ in only two aspects. It comes packed with 6GB RAM, 50% more than the original LG V30 series, which by the way has 4GB RAM. It also comes in two storage variants—one generic LG V30S ThinQ with 128GB and top-end LG V30S+ ThinQ with 256GB.

Also, LG V30S ThinQ comes with military-level-durability MIL-STD-810G certification and is capable of handling wide-range of environment conditions that include: low pressure for altitude testing; exposure to high and low temperatures plus temperature shock (both operating and in storage); rain (including wind blown and freezing rain); humidity, fungus, salt fog for rust testing; sand and dust exposure; explosive atmosphere; leakage; acidic atmosphere, acceleration; shock and transport shock; gunfire vibration; and random vibration.

Furthermore, it also boasts IP68 water-and-dust resistant certification, meaning LG V30S ThinQ user can take it for a dip in the swimming pool, provided you don't dive deeper than five feet and for close to 30 minutes only.

LG has set up its booth at MWC 2018 arena, Hall 3 of Fira Gran Via from February 26 until March 1 to showcase V30S ThinQ and is expected to host local launches in global regions in the coming days to reveal the market-specific price and availability details.

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for latest updates on LG products.

Key Specifications of LG V30S ThinQ: