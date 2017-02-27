Japanese consumer electronics major Sony took the wraps off the company's new line Xperia XZ series phones on Monday, February 27, the first day of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017.

The new Sony Xperia XZ series come in two variants—XZ Premium and the XZs. As the name suggests, the former is the top-end among the two.

The Xperia XZ Premium comes with so many unique features compared to the current crop of flagship phones, including the recently launched LG G6. The XZ Premium series boasts 4K HDR display, which guarantees a rich and unparallelled viewing experience. It also boasts the latest Bluetooth 5.0 wireless technology and guess what, it supports Cat.16 LTE networks, which means the users will be able to download files close to 1gbps download speed similar to the 5G-ready ZTE Gigabit, which also made its debut at the MWC 2017.

Like previous flagship Xperia phones, the new Sony mobile comes with state-of-the-art camera hardware, which includes 19MP Motion Eye camera capable of recording ultra slow-motion videos at 960fps.

At the front too, it houses impressive 13MP camera with wide-angle field of view having 1/3.06-inch Exmor RS sensor.

Under-the-hood, it houses Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 quad-core CPU, 4GB RAM, 64GB inbuilt storage and a 3,230mAh battery with quick-charging technology.

As far as the Xperia XZs is concerned, it's a compact flagship phone. It boasts ALKALEIDO metal back having a premium shine and feel. It sports a 4.6-inch full HD display and comes endowed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 quad-core processor with 4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB internal storage and 2,900mAh cell with fast-charging technology.

In terms of the camera, Xperia XZs comes with same configuration as seen in the flagship Premium series.

The company has announced that the new Xperia XZ Premium will be released in late Spring and the price will be announced around same time of the rollout.

Whereas, the Xperia XZs will cost $700 and will hit stores on April 5, reported GSM Arena.

Key specifications of Sony Xperia XZ Premium and Xperia XZs: