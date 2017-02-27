Though Samsung Galaxy S8 will skip the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017, the South Korean consumer electronics major has some exciting new products for tech media to check out at Barcelona, which includes the third generation Galaxy Tab S series and the new Galaxy Book with support for new HDR video standard and the new Samsung Flow feature.

The new Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 boasts 9.7-inch super AMOLED QXGA (2048x1536p) display and inside, it comes with top-of-the-line hardware including Snapdragon 820 quad-core processor backed 4GB RAM, 32GB in-built storage, 13MP camera with 4K video recording capability, 5MP snapper on the front and a massive 6,000mAh battery. It also comes with S Pen stylus support, as well.

On the other hand Samsung Galaxy Book, a 2-in-1 laptop-cum-tablet series comes in two full HD display sizes—10.6-inch TFT LCD and another 12.0-inch super AMOLED.

The smaller 10.6-inch houses 2.6Ghz dual-core seventh generation Intel Core m3 CPU with 3GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage, 5MP front and a 30.4W battery with fast charging capability and can keep the device running for close to 10 hours.

The bigger 12.0-inch Galaxy Book comes with superior 3.1GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 CPU backed by 4GB/8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB internal storage, 13MP primary camera with 4K video recording, 5MP front camera and a 39.04W battery with fast charging capability and can keep the device running for up to 10.5 hours.

Both the Galaxy Book models support S Pen and users can make use of Samsung Notes, which consolidates the S Pen's note-taking, drawing and image-management capabilities in one simple application, as well as Air Command functions such as Smart Select, which now lets users create, save and share their own animated GIFs.

Another key aspect of Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S3 and the Galaxy Book is that they boast Samsung Flow, that makes working on the go seamless. For a safe and secure login, Samsung Flow uses biometric authentication to log-in and can wirelessly tether compatible devices to transfer documents from a mobile device to a tablet (or Galaxy Book). It also syncs message notifications so users never miss an important text message whether they're using a smartphone or their tablet.

"At Samsung, we are committed to expanding the boundaries of the mobile and computing experience by providing best-in-class products that satisfy mobile users' diverse needs and demands," DJ Koh, President of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics, said in a statement.

"Our new tablet portfolio is built with premium technology that delivers a productive and versatile experience to consumers, designed for users at home, work or on the go," Koh added.

As of now, there is no word on the price and release details of Samsung's new devices.

Key specifications of Galaxy Tab S3:

Model Galaxy Tab S3 Display 9.7-inch super AMOLED QXGA(2048x1536p) OS Android 7.0 Nougat Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 quad-core 2.15GHz RAM 4GB Storage 32GB, expandable up to 256GB Camera Main: 13MP camera with auto-focus, LED flash, 4K video recording @30fps

Front: 5MP camera Battery 6,000mAh with fast charging technology Network 4G-LTE (Cat. 6: 300mbps) Add-ons Quad-stereo speakers tuned by AKG by HARMANSIM-slot (optional model), support HDR (High Dynamic Range) Video, fingerprint sensor, Type-C USB v3.1, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac; 2x2 MIMO), GPS+GLONASS, Samsung Smart Switch, Samsung Notes, Air Command, Samsung Flow Dimensions 237.3 x 169.0 x 6.0mm 429g(Wi-Fi) Weight 434g(LTE)

Key specifications of Samsung Galaxy Book: