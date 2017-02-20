The Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 is just a few days away and several companies have revealed their participation in the largest mobile event to be held in Barcelona, Spain. The latest tech company to join the bandwagon is OPPO, the world's fourth-largest smartphone brand, where it plans to unveil the future of smartphone photography.

OPPO's camera technology is its biggest strength and helped gain traction in the highly competitive market. As the competition in that space has elevated to a new level, OPPO has something to maintain its lead.

At the MWC 2017 event next week, OPPO will unveil what it calls the "5x smartphone photography technology." The invite sent to us is pretty cryptic but it helps build the suspense before a big revelation. The company has also been promoting its upcoming camera tech on social media channels with tag lines "Go 5x further" and "So close you can feel it".

If our guess is right, the upcoming smartphone photography tech is going to be something around optical zoom or like Apple's Portrait feature in iPhone 7 Plus. It's too hard to pinpoint exactly what it is but we will be covering OPPO's big launch at the MWC 2017 to reveal the suspense.

Speaking about the new 5x project, OPPO's vice-president and president of OPPO India Sky Li said: "OPPO's relentless pursuit of perfection without compromise has given birth to a remarkable technological breakthrough that will change how the world perceives smartphone photography. This remarkable achievement is the result of an extensive, year-long R&D process, combined with OPPO's unparalleled expertise in smartphone imaging technology. We chose MWC to unveil the '5x' technology with the belief that we can inspire the industry to aim higher, and continue to create pioneering products that give amazing experiences to consumers."

Since OPPO will reveal this new camera technology at the MWC 2017, we can expect smartphones with the latest tech sometime later in the year. The company has already ranked number one in China's smartphone market with 16.8 per cent share and continues to hold to the fourth position in the global market. It remains to be seen how the new 5x smartphone photography technology helps the company gain more traction.