Among all major players attending the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017, Meizu will also be a part of the biggest mobile trade show in Barcelona, Spain, next week. The Chinese smartphone maker has confirmed an event for Tuesday, February 28, at 10 am local time, to unveil the latest fast-charging technology.

Meizu has sent out media invites for its MWC event, where it briefly mentions what it plans to unveil. The invite bears a tagline "Faster Than Ever", which only relates to the company's long-rumoured mCharge 4.0 technology. In another teaser, the company has a lightning sign, which pretty much confirms that it is the latest fast-charging technology to be revealed at the MWC.

If the rumours are right, the mCharge 4.0 will be just as fast as OnePlus' Dash Charge. According to a Weibo post, the new technology will charge devices at a low voltage of 9V and high current rate of 4A, which is identical to OnePlus. And if Meizu can deliver anything as good as OnePlus, it is bound to impress as we loved the fast charging capabilities in our review of the OnePlus 3T.

The new mCharge 4.0 is expected to fully charge a dead Meizu smartphone in just 45 minutes. The battery capacity and the reference to the Meizu phone mentioned by the tipster remains a mystery. But it all sounds promising.

Meizu has had great success in China and India, and it is considered to be one of the disruptive smartphone brands like LeEco and Xiaomi. The company's recent releases include: Pro 6 Plus, M5, M5 Note and M5s, which caters to shoppers with different budgets. The handset expected to come with the mCharge 4.0 is the company's next flagship, Meizu Pro 7.

Meizu has no plans to unveil any smartphones at the MWC 2017. But there are many other brands like LG, Sony, Huawei and Nokia that will be showcasing their next phones at the event. Samsung, which backed out of the MWC event this year, has plans to reveal the launch date of its Galaxy S8.

We will be attending MWC this year to bring you some exclusive content and hands-on experience of some of the latest releases. Stay tuned for more.