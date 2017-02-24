South Korean consumer electronics major LG on Friday launched a brand new smartphone, X Power 2, ahead of Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017.

As the name suggests, the new LG phone is the second generation version of the battery-centric X Power series, which was first launched in June last year.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S8 round-up: Top 8 most anticipated feature upgrades over Galaxy S7 series

LG X Power 2 comes with a massive 4,500mAh battery, which is capable of running the phone for up to 15 hours of video playback, close to 14 hours mobile navigation and up to 18 hours of web browsing. As the phone is equipped with large cell, the company has incorporated fast charging technology, which can charge the phone to 50 percent in one hour and fully power up the device within two hours.

Another key aspect of the LG X Power 2 is its camera. It comes with 13MP camera with LED flash, zero shutter lag, which means the phone will be no delay between time the shutter button is pressed and the image is captured.

On the front, it houses 5MP with wide-angle lens, which can take a minimum of 8 people in a single frame, eliminating the constant need for selfie stick for group selfies (or Wefies). Further, X Power 2's front-snapper also comes with dedicated soft LED flash so that users can take good quality even during closed environment with limited light.

LG's proprietary UX interface has also special tools for selfies such as auto shot, which automatically triggers the front camera's shutter when a face is detected. Whereas, gesture shot and gesture interval shot reads and responds to hand signals, eliminating the need to press the shutter button.

Other stipulated features of LG X Power 2 include 5.5-inch HD in-cell Touch screen, Android 7.0 Nougat, 1.5GHz octa-core CPU, 1.5GB/2GB RAM, and 16GB internal storage.

LG has confirmed that the new LG X Power 2 will be first showcased at the upcoming MWC 2017 event in Barcelona (February 27-March 2) and will be released to international markets next month starting with Latin American regions followed by select markets in United States, Asia, Europe and other regions. Device's pricing will be announced at the time of availability.

Watch this space for latest news on LG and MWC 2017.

Key specifications of LG X Power 2: