South Korean consumer electronics major, LG on Sunday launched the much anticipated LG G6 in Barcelona, ahead of Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017.

LG G6 boasts 5.7-inch QHD+ FullVision display (2,880 x 1,440) with an 18:9 screen aspect ratio that almost entirely fills the front of the smartphone. The dimensions of the phone are ergonomically designed to ensure maximum comfort and compatibility with existing and upcoming digital content, the company said.

Also read: MWC 2017: LG unveils X Power 2 with massive battery; all you need to know

Its design language is aesthetically pleasing to the eyes, as it comes with good blend of metal and glass having curvy corners and wide display up front.

Despite the big screen, it will still boast compact body enough to be wrapped around by fingers even by a person with small hands.

Further, it is also said to feature IP67 water-and-dust certifications, which means the LG G6 will be survive close to five feet under-water for up to 30 minutes.

As confirmed in LG's official teasers, the new G6 houes 13MP dual-camera with 125-degree angle field of view, similar to human eye's visual range. This feature apparently enables the user to capture the scene he/she see with their own eyes and reduce distorted edges.

On the front, it houses 5MP MP with 100-degree wide-angle lens and f/2.2 aperture.

With the increase in the visual range, LG G6 users will surely find taking a group selfie hassle-free, even if he/she as a short arm.

LG claims that the G6 will boasts square camera feature, where in it allows the user to utilize the device's unique 18:9 display to split screens in two identical square shapes, so that he/she to capture photos and review it simultaneously. This will definitely come in handy for those who use photo sharing apps like Instagram.

Another interesting aspect of LG G6 is that it houses google assistant. It performs all the functions including taking voice commands, give out intuitive suggestions as seen inside the Google Pixel phones. It is currently available in English and German, the company will be expanding the support for more international languages in coming days.

Under-the-hood, it features Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 quad-core processor, 4GB, 32GB/64GB storage and 3,300mAh battery.

"The LG G6 offers users new visual and manual experiences, as it marries an expanded screen with the convenience of one-handed use," Juno Cho, president of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company, said in a statement.

"LG will continue to lead smartphone innovation with a focus on convenience and reliability in order to exceed consumer expectations," Cho added.

The new LG G6 will be showcased at the MWC 2017, but the price and availability details of the device in the international markets, are expected to be revealed during local launch events.

Watch this space for latest news on LG and MWC 2017

Key specifications of LG G6: