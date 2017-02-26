Lenovo, moto G5, MWC 2017, Moto G5 Plus, launch, price,specifications
After weeks of rumours, Lenovo announced the fifth generation Moto G series in Barcelona, ahead of Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017.

The new Lenovo phones comes in two variants—one, a generic Moto G5 and a top-end Moto G5 Plus. Both the phones come with same design language including metal cover on the back with huge circular camera module identical to Moto Z series. However, the internal hardware differentiates the new phones.

The regular Moto G5 model sports a 5.0-inch full HD display and comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core CPU backed by 2GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, 13MP camera on the back and a 5MP snapper on the front.

It is also said to have a 2,800mAh battery with rapid charging feature.

Whereas, Moto G5 Plus series boasts a slightly bigger 5.2-inch screen with full HD resolution.

It houses a 14nm architecture-based 64-bit class Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core SoC (System-on-Chip) and feature a 12MP camera on the back, a 5MP front snapper and a 3,000mAh cell with Turbo charging technology.

Key aspect of the both the Moto G5 series is that they support Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based digital butler-- Google Assistant seen in flaghip Pixel phone series. However, they are not coming with digital assistant out-of-the-box, it will be delivered via software update in coming days from Google.

Price:

Moto G5's base model (with 2GB RAM/16GB storage) will start at €199 ($201/Rs 13,419).

On the other hand, Moto G5 Plus starts at $229 USD with 2GB RAM/32GB storage and €279 for 3GB RAM/32GB storage.

Expected specifications of Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus:

Models  Moto G5 Moto G5 Plus
Display 5.0-inch full HD (1920x1080p) screen with Gorilla Glass 3 shield
  • Pixel density: 441 ppi (pixels per inch)
 5.2-inch full HD (1920x1080p) screen with Gorilla Glass 3 shield
  • Pixel density: 424 ppi (pixels per inch)
OS Android 7.0 Nougat Android 7.0 Nougat
Processor 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core CPU 2.0-GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core CPU
GPU Adreno 505 Adreno 506
RAM 2GB/3GB/4GB 2GB/3GB/4GB
Storage 16GB/32GB, expandable up to 128GB 32GB/64GB, expandable up to 128GB
Camera
  • Main: 13MP camera with LED flash, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus)
  • Front: 5MP camera
  • Main: 12MP camera with dual autofocus pixels, LED flash, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), 4K Video recording
  • Front: 5MP camera
Battery 2,800mAh with Rapid charging technology 3,000mAh with Turbo charging technology
Network 4G-TLE 4G-LTE
Add-ons Dual/Single (depending on the region of sale), Fingerprint sensor, water repellent nano coating, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n Dual/Single (depending on the region of sale), Fingerprint sensor, water repellent nano coating, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n
Dimensions 144.3 x 73 x 9.5mm 150.2 x 74 x 7.9mm
Weight 145g 155g
Colours Lunar Grey/Fine Gold Lunar Grey/Fine Gold
