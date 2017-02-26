After weeks of rumours, Lenovo announced the fifth generation Moto G series in Barcelona, ahead of Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017.
The new Lenovo phones comes in two variants—one, a generic Moto G5 and a top-end Moto G5 Plus. Both the phones come with same design language including metal cover on the back with huge circular camera module identical to Moto Z series. However, the internal hardware differentiates the new phones.
The regular Moto G5 model sports a 5.0-inch full HD display and comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core CPU backed by 2GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, 13MP camera on the back and a 5MP snapper on the front.
It is also said to have a 2,800mAh battery with rapid charging feature.
Whereas, Moto G5 Plus series boasts a slightly bigger 5.2-inch screen with full HD resolution.
It houses a 14nm architecture-based 64-bit class Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core SoC (System-on-Chip) and feature a 12MP camera on the back, a 5MP front snapper and a 3,000mAh cell with Turbo charging technology.
Key aspect of the both the Moto G5 series is that they support Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based digital butler-- Google Assistant seen in flaghip Pixel phone series. However, they are not coming with digital assistant out-of-the-box, it will be delivered via software update in coming days from Google.
Price:
Moto G5's base model (with 2GB RAM/16GB storage) will start at €199 ($201/Rs 13,419).
On the other hand, Moto G5 Plus starts at $229 USD with 2GB RAM/32GB storage and €279 for 3GB RAM/32GB storage.
Expected specifications of Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus:
|Models
|Moto G5
|Moto G5 Plus
|Display
|5.0-inch full HD (1920x1080p) screen with Gorilla Glass 3 shield
|5.2-inch full HD (1920x1080p) screen with Gorilla Glass 3 shield
|OS
|Android 7.0 Nougat
|Android 7.0 Nougat
|Processor
|1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core CPU
|2.0-GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core CPU
|GPU
|Adreno 505
|Adreno 506
|RAM
|2GB/3GB/4GB
|2GB/3GB/4GB
|Storage
|16GB/32GB, expandable up to 128GB
|32GB/64GB, expandable up to 128GB
|Camera
|
|
|Battery
|2,800mAh with Rapid charging technology
|3,000mAh with Turbo charging technology
|Network
|4G-TLE
|4G-LTE
|Add-ons
|Dual/Single (depending on the region of sale), Fingerprint sensor, water repellent nano coating, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n
|Dual/Single (depending on the region of sale), Fingerprint sensor, water repellent nano coating, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n
|Dimensions
|144.3 x 73 x 9.5mm
|150.2 x 74 x 7.9mm
|Weight
|145g
|155g
|Colours
|Lunar Grey/Fine Gold
|Lunar Grey/Fine Gold