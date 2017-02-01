China-based Lenovo, which recently made its budget offering K6 Power official, is now set to launch a much-expected tablet that could be lapped up even by the non-loyalists of the company. This rumoured device is the Lenovo Tab3 8 Plus.

Now, as per new reports, the speculated key technical specifications of the slate have also surfaced. Going by this information, the device could come with technical aspects such as:

8-inch display having resolutions of 1920 x 1200

Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow operating platform; out of the box

Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC

8 MP rear camera constituting LED flash

5 MP front snapper

3GB RAM

16GB internal storage

MicroSD card slot for expansion of internal storage

4,250 MAh battery

The purported Lenovo Tab3 8 Plus would also reportedly be made available in two commercial variants.

Now, an interesting fact is that the Mobile World Congress (MWC 2017) is not too far away. So, naturally loyalists are excited about the prospects of Lenovo launching the Tab3 8 Plus during the event.

