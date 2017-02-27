As promised, Huawei has launched the eagerly-awaited P10 smartphone series at the ongoing Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 in Barcelona.

The new Huawei mobiles come in two variants — P10 and P10 Plus. Both the models come with almost same hardware, but differ in two key aspects -- screen size and battery. The former comes in 5.1-inch full HD display with 3,200mAh cell, whereas the latter features bigger 5.5-inch QHD screen with 3,750mAh battery. Rest of the specifications are same in both the devices.

Huawei P10 series' highlight is its photography hardware. It boasts state-of-the-art dual-camera co-created by world renowned optic firm Leica. It comes with 20MP monochrome sensor to capture sharp details (in-depth information of the scene) and more light, while the secondary 12MP camera will capture true colours of the environment. With this top-notch camera, users will be able to take photos with Bokeh effect, by blurring either foreground or background and yet keep the focus on the subject.

The company has also announced the new P10 Plus' Leica Dual-Camera 2.0 Pro Edition, which includes new SUMMILUX-H Leica lenses with a larger F/1.8 aperture and higher optical capability.

To further enhance the photography experience, Huawei, in association with GoPro, has developed Highlights, a mobile editing tool which creates a dynamic video of users' images and videos in P10 and P10 Plus.

On the front, they come with equally impressive 8MP camera with autofocus and f/1.9 aperture. Other stipulated features include Huawei Kirin 960 octa-core processor, 4GB/6GB RAM and 64Gb/128GB internal storage.

The new Huawei P10 will be offered in 4GB RAM+64GB configuration for €649 (approx. $686/Rs 45,727).

On the other hand, P10 Plus will be available in 4GB+64GB: €699 and 6GB RAM + 128GB for (approx. $739/Rs 49,250) and €799(approx. $845/Rs 56,295), respectively.

They will be released initially in select markets of America, Europe and Asia in March.

Watch this space for latest news on Huawei and MWC 2017.

Key specification of Huawei P10 and P10 Plus: