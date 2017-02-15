Huawei has been rumoured to make a stop at the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 in Barcelona, Spain, this month, and the latest teaser from the Chinese tech giant confirms that it is indeed going to launch the P10 flagship at the event.

Huawei revealed that the official launch of the P10 smartphone will take place on February 26. The 20-second video gives more than just the release date of the company's 2017 flagship. It hints at changing how the world sees you and has a hashtag followed by two circles outlining images of eyes. It is a clear indication that the P10 will come with dual-lens camera just like last year's P9 smartphone.

Huawei P9's camera was praised by consumers and critics alike as it delivered surprisingly great results. It is evident that Huawei won't use the same camera tech, but make some advance changes like introduce new VR setup. If the rumours are true, the rear camera will sport 20MP+12MP sensors and an 8MP lens will take care of the selfies.

Other than this, there isn't much Huawei gives away in the teaser, but there have been several reports outlining the possible specifications of the P10 smartphone. According to earlier rumours, Huawei P10 will feature dual curved display, a physical home button with fingerprint sensor in it and a 5.2-inch 2K screen.

Under the hood, the P10 smartphone will use Huawei's Kirin 960 octa-core processor, paired with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage. The handset will draw its power from a 3100mAh battery and run Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.

On the other hand, Huawei is also expected to launch a Plus variant of the P10 smartphone, which will have a 5.5-inch screen, 3,650mAh battery 6GB and 8GB RAM options for 128GB and 256GB storage variants, respectively. Other features will be same as the standard P10 model.

MWC 2017 isn't far away, so we are going to learn more official details about the phone soon enough. Stay tuned.