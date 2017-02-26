After months of speculations HMD Global Oy, the official licensee of Nokia on Sunday finally pulled the wraps off the much anticipated Android-power Nokia 6, 5, 3 and also the new Nokia 3310 feature-phone at pre-Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 event in Barcelona on February 26.

Nokia 6 (international):

The global Nokia 6 variant is identical, both in terms of exterior looks and internal hardware, as seen on the Chinese model.

Also read: MWC 2017: Lenovo launches Metal-clad Moto G5 series with support for Google Assistant; all you need to know

It flaunts all 5.5-inch full HD (1920x1080p) display and come with Android Nougat OS, Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core CPU, 4GB RAM, 16GB internal storage, 16MP primary camera, 8MP front snapper, a 3,000mAh battery. It costs €229, while the special Art Black variant will set you back by €299.

Nokia 5:

Nokia 5 is a watered down version of Nokia 6. It is expected to sport a smaller 5.0-inch HD (1280x720p) screen come with 12MP camera on the back, 8MP snapper on front, Snapdragon 430 CPU and 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage, a 3,000mAh and cost €189 globally.

Nokia 3:

As the name indicates, Nokia 3 is a budget Android phone. It feature a 5.2-inch screen having HD (1280x720p) resolution and come with 1.3GHz MediaTek (MTK 6737) quad-core SoC (System-on-Chip) backed by 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage and run Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box.

It will also be featuring a decent set to cameras, which includes a 13MP shooter on the back with LED flash, a 5MP snapper with fixed focus feature and costs €139.

All the three Nokia Android phones will come with Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based Google Assistant support.

Last, but not the least. HMD Global also announced the iconic Nokia 3310 with funky new design and four attractive colours—Warm Red and Yellow, both with a gloss finish, and Dark Blue and Grey both with a matte finish.

Like the original model, the new Nokia 3310 offers snake game and marathon battery life. It offers 22 hours of talk time and close to one month of standby time. Key improvement is that it comes with 2MP camera on the back. It costs €49.

Watch this space for latest news on HMD Global and Nokia products.