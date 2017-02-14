Last month, Nokia's brand licensee HMD Global Oy launched the mid-range phone Nokia 6, the first of the many Android-powered phones slated to come out this year. During the launch, the Finnish phone-maker announced that there were no immediate plans of selling Nokia 6 outside China. Now, a new report has emerged that HMD Global will be showcasing the international variant of the Nokia 6 at the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 and will also throw light on three other phones.

Twitter's most prolific spy Evan Blass (aka @evleaks) has cited a company insider to claim that HDM Global will be releasing Nokia 6, a sub-variant with watered-down specifications dubbed as the Nokia 5, an entry-level smartphone Nokia 3 and also the successor of the company's iconic 3310 series feature phone.

It is believed that the global Nokia 6 variant will have the same specifications as seen inside the Chinese model. It is said to boast 5.5-inch full HD (1920x1080p) display and come with Android Nougat OS, Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core CPU, 4GB RAM, 16GB internal storage, 16MP primary camera, 8MP front snapper, a 3,000mAh battery and cost €249 (approx. $317/Rs.21,239).

On the other hand, Nokia 5 is said to sport a smaller 5.0-inch HD (1280x720p) screen, 12MP camera on the back, Snapdragon 430 CPU and 2GB RAM. It is said to cost €199 (roughly $211/Rs.14,140).

As of now, there is no information on the internal hardware related to Nokia 3 and the new Nokia 3310 series, but they are expected to be priced €149 (around $158/Rs. 10,587) and €59 (approx. $63/Rs. 4,191).

HMD Global will launch the Nokia 3, 5 and 6 at MWC, plus a 3310 homage https://t.co/lYHtSoagIt pic.twitter.com/GhZXuB0E5u — Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 13, 2017

Qualcomm Snapdragon 835-powered flagship Nokia 8, which is making regular appearances on the Internet lately, finds no mention in Blass' report.

We believe that HMD Global Oy may launch Nokia 8 a little later in the year or possibly host a separate event to showcase the flagship phone like rivals Samsung, Apple and others do to unveil new marquee phones.

HMD Global Oy is scheduled to host pre-MWC 2017 event on February 26 and showcase new devices in Barcelona from February 27 to March 2.

Watch this space for latest news on HMD Global Oy, Nokia and MWC 2017.