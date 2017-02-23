Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 is just a few days away and we're already excited to see the revolution it holds ahead of us. The future of tech industry will be at the forefront of this giant trade show, as major companies will put forth their best work so far.

While the CES 2017 did not yield much in terms of smartphones, MWC 2017 will be just the opposite. From major brands like Sony, Samsung, Nokia, LG, OPPO and others, there are going to be some interesting launches and announcements at the upcoming Barcelona event. But there's a lot more, such as 5G, AR, VR, IoT and more, that will be on display at the event next week.

MWC 2017 kicks off on Monday, February 27 and runs through Thursday, March 2, but you can expect some products get an early head start by launching products from Sunday, February 26. The event will be held at the Fira Gran Via in Barcelona this year.

MWC 2017 has served as a home to thousands of tech giants across the globe to showcase their fresh products, even if they're just out of R&D. This year, there are going to be more than 2,000 companies and some big names include Google, Huawei, HTC, LG, Microsoft, Nokia, Samsung, Sony, O2, Vodafone, Ford, Mercedez-Benz and Volkswagen.

Those who are attending the mobile trade show can also look forward to enlightening keynote sessions, discussions with industry leaders and so much more. If you are looking for some futuristic tech, MWC is the place to be.

Here are some confirmed MWC 2017 launches and announcements coming your way:

OPPO

OPPO is one of those smartphone brands that rose to fame quickly. After recording 122 percent increase in YoY sales, the company is paving way for more success in 2017. At the MWC event, the Chinese tech giant will be launching its 5x Project, which is aimed at bringing the future of camera technology in smartphones. We're just as excited to see what's in store here.

Nokia (HMD Global)

That's right! Nokia is coming back and it looks like in a big way too. HMD Global, the company that owns the rights to use Nokia's brand name to sell smartphones around the globe, is expected to launch series of new smartphones, including the Nokia 6, Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and the most-talked-about Nokia 3310.

Samsung

Fans were disappointed when Samsung decided not to launch the Galaxy S8 series at the MWC 2017 event as it was supposed to. But to make up for it, Samsung will be present at the trade show only to reveal the 2017 flagship's launch date and a video teaser. Let's hope for the best.

Huawei

The Chinese tech giant has big dreams and it is tirelessly working towards them. Huawei will make a stop at the MWC 2017 to launch the much-awaited P10 flagship, which is to come with some of the advance features like new VR setup, dual camera, and much more.

Sony

Sony is a regular participant of the MWC conference every year, and this year isn't going to be any different. Considering the company's off routine in launching smartphones, it is hard to predict how many handsets we might actually see at the event. We are guessing the company might introduce the Xperia X successors since the series was launched at MWC last year.

BlackBerry

So what if BlackBerry has hit rock bottom in the smartphone market share, the company is not giving up hope yet. At MWC 2017, TCL is going to use the BlackBerry branding to launch a new smartphone at the event, which we are guessing will be the Mercury.

LG

We have some high hopes with LG at the MWC 2017. The company is expected to launch its flagship G6 smartphone at the event, which is rumoured to have a wide screen and compact body design, waterproof build, long-lasting battery and a really good camera. Will LG live up to our expectations? We'll find out soon enough.

ZTE

Like many other Chinese companies, ZTE will also be present at the MWC. But ZTE has some really good stuff to show off, which is sure to grab attention. The company is expected to launch the world's first 5G-ready smartphone, which also comes with VR and 4K video support. There might also be a smartwatch at the event, but we are yet to confirm that.

HTC

HTC launched its U Ultra smartphone out of the MWC event, but the company is reserving the major tech show for its flagship, One M10. There isn't any concrete evidence to that, as the company has plans to use Snapdragon 835 chip in its flagship and it is clear that there won't be a flagship with that chipset at the event. We won't hold our breath on seeing something from HTC at the MWC, but there's no harm in being hopeful.

Lenovo and Motorola

Lenovo is going to be a part of MWC, but not in a big way. The company is expected to use the MWC platform to launch the affordable Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus, which have been leaked at several instances in the recent days. Lenovo is also expected to launch the Tab3 8 Plus at the event.

That's not all

Smartphones aren't the only things to look out for at the MWC. 5G is going to cover large grounds at the trade show as there will be demonstrations of the new technology. The MWC event will also host programmes to talk about Internet of Things for consumers, mobile content and variations of engagement in media and entertainment, artificial intelligence, robotics, security and privacy and so much more.