After months of speculation, South Korean consumer electronics major LG has unveiled the new generation smart wearable 'Watch' series.

The new LG Watch, developed in collaboration with Google, comes in two variants — Watch Sport and Watch Style. These are world's first watches to run Google's latest Android Wear 2.0 OS.

A key aspect of LG Watch is that it boasts Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based Google Assistant, a digital butler, if you may. It allows users to reply to a message, set a reminder, or ask for directions by holding the power button or saying "Ok Google".

It also comes with Google Fit app, where users can set their fitness goals through activities tracking, strength training and coaching. Users can also download their favourite apps directly from the on-watch Google Play Store. It comes integrated with digital contact-less payment solution Android Pay (currently in the US and UK).

As far as the hardware is concerned, LG Watch Sport features 1.38GB P-OLED display and comes with Snapdragon Wear 2100 having 4G LTE network support, 768MB RAM, eMMC class 4GB internal storage and a 430mAh battery.

On the other hand, LG Watch Style sports a smaller 1.2-inch P-OLED display and features 512MB RAM, 4GB storage, 240mAh battery. It runs the same Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor, but would not support 4G LTE.

Both the devices come with IP68(in Sport)/67 (in Style) dust-and-water resistant certification, 6-axis accelerometer (& gyro meter) and ambient light sensors, and other standard connectivity features.

LG Watch Sport and the Style series smart wearables are slated to be showcased at the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 in Barcelona (February 27-March 2).

LG Watch Sport and Style series will be initially made available in US at Best Buy and the Google Store and the LG Watch Sport at AT&T, Verizon and the Google Store, starting February 10.

These watches will also be made available at carriers and retailers across Canada, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Taiwan, UAE and UK in the coming weeks, Google confirmed.

As per reports, The LG Watch Style will cost $249 (approx. €233/Rs 16,686), whereas the LG Watch Sport will set you back by $349 (roughly €327/Rs 23,387).

