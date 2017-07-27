Motoroyale, the official distributor for MV Agusta in India, launched the Brutale 800 for Rs 15.59 lakh, ex-showroom pan-India on July 19. The Italian brand is set to follow up its most affordable bike with yet another bike soon.

The next MV Agusta bike in line for India is the Turismo Veloce 800 and it will be launched in India soon, reports ZigWheels. The Turismo Veloce 800 is based on the Brutale 800 and hence it is expected to enter the Indian market as Semi-Knocked Down (SKD). It will be priced slightly above Brutale at around Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom).

Since it is based on the Brutale 800, most of the underpinnings including engine will be same. The Turismo Veloce 800 has a fairing in line with the F3 highlighted with signature diamond-shaped headlight with LED DRLs. The extra plastic cladding gives the bike a proper sports tourer stance.

The model has a large windscreen adjustable by 60mm and an impressive 22-litre capacity (Brutale 800 has 16.5 litres). In addition, Turismo Veloce 800 comes with a 5-inch colour display which is Bluetooth-compatible, two USB sockets and two 12V power points.

While the in-line 3-cylinder 798cc engine with a counter-rotating crankshaft, churns out 110hp of power and 83Nm of torque in the Brutale 800, the mill has been re-tuned for more low range grunt in the Turismo Veloce 800. The powertrain belts out 108bhp and comes mated to a six-speed transmission.

Brutale 800's Marzocchi USD telescopic hydraulic fork at the front with 125mm travel and the mono suspension with 124mm travel at the rear will be retained in the Turismo Veloce 800. 320mm twin-disc at the front and 220mm single disc at the rear are also expected with three-level ABS as standard.