Italian superbike manufacturer MV Agusta launched the new Brutale 800 in India with a price tag of Rs 15.59 lakh, suggest emerging reports. The delivery of the Brutale 800, the most affordable offering of the brand in the country, will begin in August.

According to a report on ZigWheels, the dealers of MV Agusta have started accepting the bookings for the soon-to-be-launched Brutale 800 for a down-payment ranging between Rs 4-5 lakh. The Italian maker currently has showrooms in Pune, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad.

MV Agusta is selling the bike in India in partnership with the Pune-based Kinetic Group. To be brought to India as SKD (Semi-Knocked Down) units, the Brutale 800 will be assembled at Kinetic Group's plant in Pune. The new MV Agusta offering will be pitted against Ducati Monster 821, Kawasaki Z900, Yamaha MT-09 and the Triumph Street Triple in India.

At the heart of Brutale 800 is an in-line 3-cylinder 798cc engine with a counter-rotating crankshaft, which can churn out 116bhp and 83Nm of torque. The Brutale 800 comes mated to a six-speed transmission. The motorcycle can attain a top speed of 237kmph.

It comes equipped with a Marzocchi USD telescopic hydraulic fork at the front with 125mm travel and the mono suspension with 124mm travel at the rear. The Brutale 800, which takes design cues from its elder sibling Brutale 1090 employs 320mm twin-disc at the front and 220mm single disc at the rear and comes with ABS as standard. It flaunts an elliptical-shaped headlamp, new digital gauge, three-pipe exhaust and a trapezoidal tank with a capacity of 16.5-litres.

