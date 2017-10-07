A woman from Muzzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh was gangraped at gunpoint in a sugarcane field by four men in front of her family on Friday, October 6, the police have said.

The incident took place when the 30-year-old woman, her husband and their three-month-old baby had gone to consult a paediatrician and were returning home on a motorbike.

The family was waylaid by four men near a sugarcane farm. The accused, who are yet to be identified, were in a car and had weapons. They stopped the family and snatched away the baby. The husband was then tied up and beaten black and blue, according to reports.

They then allegedly dragged the woman into the field and took turns and raped her. The infant cried in the background throughout the act. The men then threatened the couple against informing the police and fled the scene, the police said.

"Four men dragged me to a sugarcane farm and raped me at gunpoint. They threatened to kill my child. They also tied and beat up my husband," the woman was quoted by ANI as saying.

When the family screamed for help, a few farmers from the nearby fields came to their rescue. They then informed the police, who took the family to the hospital for treatment and the woman was medically examined.

A senior police officer said investigations are on to nab the accused.

"We are waiting for her medical report. A case has been registered against the four and an investigation is underway," said Ajay Sahdev, SP-Rural, Muzaffarnagar.