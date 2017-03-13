Mute teen born without jaw has rap lyrics brought to life by hip-hop star Trap House

Born without a jaw, 17-year-old Isaiah Acosta has never spoken a word. Yet, he just released his first rap song, Oxygen to Fly. The song speaks to his struggles of living with a condition called situs inversus and his survival, despite huge doubts. Recognising Isaiah has a lot to say, Childrens Miracle Network Hospitals introduced him to Phoenix-based rapper Trap House, who gave a voice to Isaiahs lyrics and his first track, for which sales will benefit childrens hospitals. Isaiahs experience was recorded in this documentary short, produced by Childrens Miracle Network Hospitals and directed by Torben Bernhard.