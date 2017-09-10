While abuse of women for reasons like dowry is common in India, the reason why this Muslim woman from Uttar Pradesh was beaten up by her in-laws will shock you.

The woman, who has been identified as Nagma Parveen, was thrashed and then thrown out of her in-laws' housein Ballia city near the Bihar border after she made a painting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

According to the police, Parveen had got married to Pervez Khan of the Basarikpur village under Sikanderpur police station, area in November 2016.

The 24-year-old painted the political leaders and showed it to her husband. However, Khan reportedly flew into a rage and showed the paintings to the other members of the family.

They called her mad for making the paintings and started beating her up. After that, she was thrown out of the house. She later approached her father Samsher.

When he questioned her i- laws as to why they hit her, they said that his daughter had become mad as she wanted to hang Modi and Aditynath's portraits in the house. They also told him that she had no right to live in the house owing to what she did.

SP Anil Kumar said that Parveen's father has not only accused her in-laws of harassing her and calling her mentally disbalanced.

Meanwhile, a local media report has said that Parveen's husband has married for the second time. When she approached her in-laws' house she was beaten up. Parveen and her father has filed a complaint with the police.

Kumar has said that a case has been registered and the police are currently investigating the issue.