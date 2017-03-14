- Play IBTimes UK plays 1-2-Switch on Nintendo Switch
Muslim headscarves can be banned at work EU court rules, says its legal
The ruling made on 14 March 2017, states that a ban is dependent on whether a company rule exists which requires all employees to dress neutrally.
