Music Minute: Rihanna disgusted with Trumps travel ban, Drake launches UK tour in London

Music Minute: Rihanna disgusted with Trumps travel ban, Drake launches UK tour in London Close
IBTimes UK senior entertainment reporter Alicia Adejobi rounds up all the biggest news stories from the world of music.
loading image
IBT TV
Bob Geldof blasts Zac Goldsmith as failure in supportive rant for Lib Dems
Most popular