Music Minute: Ed Sheerans new releases smash Spotify records, Brit Award nominees to be announced live

Music Minute: Ed Sheerans new releases smash Spotify records, Brit Award nominees to be announced live Close
Embed
In this week’s Music Minute Ed Sheeran brings out new music and the Brits are to be announced live on TV.
loading image
IBT TV
Bob Geldof blasts Zac Goldsmith as failure in supportive rant for Lib Dems
Most popular