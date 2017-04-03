IBTimes UK senior entertainment reporter Alicia Adejobi rounds up this weeks biggest music stories, including new music from Harry Styles, hints at a new album from Ed Sheeran and the latest single from Calvin Harris.
Music Minute: Ed Sheeran teases new music, Harry Styles releases solo single Sign Of The Times
IBTimes UK senior entertainment reporter Alicia Adejobi rounds up this weeks biggest music stories, including new music from Harry Styles, hints at a new album from Ed Sheeran and the latest single from Calvin Harris.
- April 3, 2017 19:17 IST
-