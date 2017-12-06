South Indian music director Adithyan passed away in Hyderabad on Tuesday evening, December 5. He was aged 63 and had been suffering from kidney-related ailments.

Adithyan had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital for over a week before breathing his last on Tuesday, say reports. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

The funeral will be performed on Thursday, December 7, in Chennai.

He composed music for over 20 movies in different languages and Amaran, Seevalaperi Pandi, Chinna Pulla, Aruva Velu, Lucky Man and Kovilpatti Varalakshmi remain some of his popular works.

Adithyan had also hosted a cooking show called Aadithyan's Kitchen for Jaya TV. The show was telecast for eight years in the channel.

He had also released Tamil pop and remix albums in India and Malaysia.

His fans are sharing their condolence messages on Twitter. Here, we bring to you selected-few comments posted by them on the social media sites:

Rathnavel Ponnuswami‏: May his soul attain Shanthi - I thought he was the next big thing after hearing Amaran #Adithyan

Kaushik LM: Amaran, Seevalaperi Pandi fame music composer #Adithyan passed away, last night in Hyderabad. May his soul RIP

NameisKamal: Amaran, Seevalaperi Pandi fame music composer #Adithyan passed away, last night in Hyderabad. May his soul RIP

Khaja_OI: Music composer Adithyan passes away...RIP sir... and thanks for entertaining us with your music.

#Adithyan