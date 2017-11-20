Murderous cult leader Charles Manson dies aged 83

Cult leader and convicted mass murderer Charles Manson has died at age 83. Manson was rushed to a hospital in Bakersfield, California on Nov. 14 due to unknown medical illness - the second time in 2017. He died at 8.13pm US Pacific Time, local media quoted Californias Corcoran State Prison as saying.In the 1960s, Manson, a charismatic ex-convict, assembled a group of runaways and outcasts known as the Manson Family. In the summer of 1969, he directed his mostly young, female followers to murder seven people in what prosecutors said was part of a plan to incite a race war.