Tears shed by widow Pei Xia Chen fall onto the frame of a portrait of her slain husband, New York Police Department (NYPD) officer Wenjian Liu, as his casket departs his funeral in the Brooklyn borough of New York January 4, 2015.Reuters

In 2014, a 32-year-old New York Police Department (NYPD) officer, Wenjian Liu, was seriously injured after being shot and hospitalised in a Brooklyn hospital. The doctors had asked his wife Pei "Sanny'' Xia Chen if she wanted to preserve his semen to conceive his child in future.

She permitted the doctors to do so, a family friend told The Post. Now, two and a half years after Liu's death, she has given birth to a baby girl.

She was admitted to New York-Presbyterian Hospital on Monday and she gave birth to the girl who weighs 6-pound and 13-ounce on Tuesday. The baby has been named Angel by her mother, which is a tribute to her husband.

A fellow cop widow Maria Dziergowski revealed that the day Chen was artificially inseminated, she had dreamt of her husband in a white gown handing over a baby to her. "It's a girl, a little angel," Liu told Chen in her dream.

"The baby's adorable, smiling, laughing. She has a lot of hair, a lot of black hair,'' Dziergowski added.

Chen was married to Liu for just three months.