A new mural has popped up on the controversial Bethlehem wall in the occupied West Bank showing US President Donald Trump sharing a kiss with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The mural was created by an artist, believed to an Australian, who goes by the alias LushSux. The wall is a message in itself, the artist hiding his face in a headdress, told Reuters. I dont need to write Free Palestine or something like that, something really direct ... that people will ignore.
Mural of Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu kissing pops up on West Bank wall
- October 30, 2017 14:10 IST
