Mural of Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu kissing pops up on West Bank wall

A new mural has popped up on the controversial Bethlehem wall in the occupied West Bank showing US President Donald Trump sharing a kiss with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The mural was created by an artist, believed to an Australian, who goes by the alias LushSux. The wall is a message in itself, the artist hiding his face in a headdress, told Reuters. I dont need to write Free Palestine or something like that, something really direct ... that people will ignore.