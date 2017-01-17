The cine-goers in Kerala are eagerly awaiting the release of Malayalam movies, which are hitting the theatres nearly after a month-old theatre strike. Just days before the release of Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol, the makers of the family entertainer have released the video teaser of one of the songs.

The song, which starts with the lines Marivillu, features the main characters of the movie, including Mohanlal, Anoop Menon, Meena, Aima Sebastian, Sanoop Santhosh, Alencier ley and Bindhu Panicker. Interestingly, the one-minute-31-second video has been going viral and has become the second most trending video on YouTube India within 19 hours after being released by Weekend Blockbusters on the video sharing website. The song teaser has got more than 77,000 views so far.

Bijibal gave voice to the song, for which he has also composed the music, while lyrics have been penned by D B Ajithkumar.

Earlier, the team of Mohanlal-starrer had released the Punnamada Kayal song video, which also received positive response from the music lovers. The song has been watched over 1.6 million times within a month of its release. Watch Punnamada Kayal song

Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol, the production venture of Sophia Paul, has been making headlines ever since it went on floors. The Jibu Jacob-directorial, which revolves around the story of a panchayat secretary Ulahannan (Mohanlal) and his wife Anniyamma (Meena), marks the reunion of the actors after the blockbuster thriller Drishyam. Kalabhavan Shajon, Sharafudheen and Srinda Arhaan also play pivotal roles in the family entertainer.

The movie, which was earlier scheduled to hit the theatres as a Christmas release, was postponed due to the tiff between the producers and exhibitors associations in Mollywood. After resolving the issues, the family entertainer is now set to be released all over Kerala on January 20 and will lock horns with Dulquer Salmaan's family entertainer Jomonte Suviseshangal, which is hitting the screens on Janaury 19.

