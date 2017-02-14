The year 2017 has started on a grand note for Mollywood entertainment industry with the release of three Malayalam movies, including Dulquer Salmaan's Jomonte Suviseshangal, Mohanlal's Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol and Prithviraj Sukumaran's Ezra.

The family entertainer Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol, which has opened to fabulous response from the audience, has already emerged as the biggest grosser in Malayalam in 2017, becoming the fourth blockbuster of Mohanlal after Janatha Garage, Oppam and Pulimurugan. The Jibu Jacob directorial, released recently all over the US, has also been making good business at the overseas market as well.

According to trade analysts, the Mohanlal-starrer is estimated to have collected approximately $50,800 (Rs 34.03 lakh) from 11 screens on the opening weekend from all over the US. The family entertainer, which also stars Meena, Aima Sebastian, Sanoop Santhosh, Anoop Menon, Srinda Arhaan and Alencier Ley in significant roles, is expected to earn more in the next weekend to become one of the biggest grossing Malayalam movies abroad.

Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol UK release

The movie, which has already hit few overseas markets, has been scheduled to hit the screens all over Europe soon. PJ Entertainments, which distributes the Mohanlal-starrer has confirmed that the movie will be screened from February 17 in 75 screens in the UK, 17 centres in Ireland, nine screens in Italy, two theatres in Switzerland and one screen each in Austria and Malta. Check more details on show timings HERE

Check the Europe theatre list here:

