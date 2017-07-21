Tiger Shroff's Munna Michael is set to release in theatres on Friday, July 21, has opened to mixed reviews from Bollywood critics.

While a large section of critics said that the dance film was interesting and lauded the impeccable dance moves of Tiger and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brilliant performance, others didn't find the story impressive enough. Some also said that its a treat to watch both Tiger and Nawazuddin trying to match up to the King of Pop.

Munna Michael has been creating a huge buzz as it has Tiger in the lead role who will showcase some never-seen-before dance moves of his in the movie. The trailer and songs including the peppy number Ding Dang have been liked by many.

The film revolves around Munna, played by Tiger, who is an admirer of Michael Jackson. Nawazuddin plays the role of a gangster, Mahinder Fauji, who aspires to be a dancer.

This is Tiger and director Sabbir Khan's third after Baaghi and Heropanti. Produced by Viki Rajani and Eros International, Munna Michael marks the acting debut of Nidhhi Agerwal. It is clashing with Konkona Sensharma and Ratna Pathak's Lipstick Under My Burkha at the box office.

Check out the Bollywood critics review of Munna Michael:

Lokesh Dharmani of Masala.com said: "Tiger Shroff is earnest, dances well but needs to break his fixed deposit with Sabbir Khan that's lending him no returns at all. He has done four films so far, three of which come from the same director who has depth of a saucer. I feel sorry for the newcomer Nidhhi Agerwal who gets such a shabby film to start her career with.

What's frustrating is Nawazuddin's presence in such insipid films. It's like directors use him to justify the mediocrity they churn out in name of movies. After Freaky Ali, Te3n and Raees, Munna Michael shows once again how we let one of the finest actors of our country down, by making him ham time and again to gain a few stupid laughs. Dear Nawaz, you don't need to prove you are a great actor. You just need to choose wise buddy."

