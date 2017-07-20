Director Sabbir Khan's Bollywood movie Munna Michael starring Tiger Shroff, Nidhhi Agerwal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui has received positive reviews from the Hindi audience.

Munna Michael is an action dance film, which is all about dance, dreams, friendship and betrayal. Amal King has written the story and screenplay for the movie produced by Viki Rajani under the banners Eros International and Next Gen Films. The film has been awarded a U/A certificate from the censor board with a 149 minutes runtime.

Munna (Tiger Shroff) is an ardent fan of Michael Jackson. A gangster named Mahinder Fauji (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) approaches Munna to get training in dancing. He falls in love with Dolly (Nidhhi Agerwal), who wants to win a dance competition. Though he is an expert in dance, he has no goals in life. What happens next forms the crux of the story of Munna Michael.

Tiger Shroff has done a lot of hard work for his role and it is clearly reflected in his performance, which is the main highlight of the movie. He will stun you with his amazing dance moves and energy in action scenes. Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Nidhhi Agerwal have done good jobs and their performances are big attractions of the film. Other artists have also done justice to their roles.

Munna Michael has brilliant production values and songs, background score and picturization are the big highlights of the movie. The amazing sets featured in song sequences make the film a visual treat, say the film goers. We bring you some viewers' verdict on the film shared on Twitter. Here is the live update of Munna Michael movie review by audience:

Review #MunnaMichael from #UAE. A Perfect Single Screen Mass Masala ! @AgerwalNidhhi @iTIGERSHROFF @Nawazuddin_S ROCKED all the way. Paisa Vasool Mass Entertainer of the Year. @iTIGERSHROFF @Nawazuddin_S Steals the Show. 3.5*/5*.

#MunnaMichael is very Very Very poor film, better you skip it & " Save your precious Time & Hard Earned Money". I will give 1*/5.

