Tiger Shroff-starrer Munna Michael has become the latest victim of piracy as the full movie has been leaked online. Many Torrent sites have uploaded Munna Michael full movie in HD quality.

Directed by Sabbir Khan, Munna Michael was released on July 21, and the movie has been leaked online within a span of few hours. Starring Tiger, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and debutant Niddhi Agerwal, the dance action movie had received mixed reviews from critics.

However, Munna Michael full movie is out on internet even before it could start to make an impact at the box office. While some of the pirated versions of the film are of poor quality, some other websites have uploaded it in HD quality.

These sites are also offering viewers choices to either watch Munna Michael full movie online or download it for free. Many people have also been sharing the pirated links on social media, however, some of the links are just hoax.

Piracy has always been a big menace with almost all the movies getting leaked online just after few hours of the official releases. Many steps are being taken to curb the problem but looks like the roots of the racket are quite deep.

Recently, it was reported that Akshay Kumar's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, which is slated to be released in August, had already been leaked. Although the movie hasn't made it online as of now, but a pen drive with the movie has been reportedly recovered.

As soon as the news of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha full movie being leaked came out, makers of the film had acted immediately, and the Crime Branch had reportedly started investigating the matter. Earlier, films like Manjhi: The Mountain Man and Great Grand Masti were leaked online even before their official release, causing huge losses for the producers.