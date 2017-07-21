Tiger Shroff's Munna Michael gets off to an average start at the domestic box office on its opening day, but it is making better collection than Lipstick Under My Burkha (LUMB) which also released on the same day (July 21).

Except for Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya and Tubelight, most of the recent big ticket Bollywood movies have failed to score double digits in the domestic market on their opening day.

Sabbir Khan directed Tiger Shroff for his debut film Tiger which collected Rs 6.50 crore in the domestic market on the first day and went on to become a big success. Their second film Baaghi earned almost double with its opening day collection reaching Rs 12 crore in the domestic market. The success graph of the duo has made everyone think that their third combo Munna Michael will score a double digit too on the first day.

Munna Michael is a commercial film loaded with action, dance and music. The casting of a talented actor like Nawazuddin Siddiqui had further raised the audience' expectations. The songs have become an instant hit thereby adding more hype to the movie which also boasts of rich production values. On the whole, it seemed to be a perfect package to become a commercial success at the domestic box office.

But unfortunately, the hype could not translate into huge advance booking for Munna Michael, which ended up receiving an average response for the morning shows. Released in more than 3,000 screens, the film registered an average of 20 to 30 per cent occupancy for the first show. The word of mouth is expected to boost its collection in the afternoon and evening shows.

As per early trends, Munna Michael is likely to collect over Rs 10 crore net at the domestic box office on the first day. The film is set to beat the opening records of Tiger Shroff's Tiger (Rs 6.50 crore) and A Flying Jatt (Rs 7.50 crore). But it should be seen whether it will beat the record of his hit film Baaghi (Rs 12 crore)

On the other hand, Lipstick Under My Burkha is a black comedy movie and has a limited release in the domestic market. But before its release, the movie had grabbed many eyeballs due to the controversy surrounding its censorship. However, the film has received a very poor response in the morning shows across the country.

In fact, the screening of Lipstick Under My Burkha was reportedly cancelled in some centres due to lack of audience. Sumit Kadel, who is a self-proclaimed film trade analyst, tweeted: "#lipstickundermyburkha shows are getting cancelled at many centres because of no audience."