The makers of Baaghi 2 starring Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have released a new song video titled "Mundiyan". The revised version of a popular Punjabi track, Mundiyan features the two stars flaunting their dancing skills.

While the original song titled "Mundiyan To Bach Ke" was sung by Labh Janjua, this version of the track has been voiced by Navraj Hans and Palak Muchhal.

The latest song from Baaghi 2 shows Tiger performing some cool dance moves to the fun-filled music. Disha too shakes a leg with him, but somehow looks overshadowed by Tiger's fast moves.

"Everybody is recreating Punjabi songs and 'Mundiyan To Bach Ke' was the mother of the songs released earlier, like 'Kala Chashma' and 'Teri To, Teri Ta, Hamesha Yaad Satave'. Since I had to recreate one too, I decided to go ahead with this one as it connects easily with the masses and is a fun number to groove to. All of us had a blast shooting for it," said director Ahmed Khan in a statement.

"I wanted Tiger and Disha to give us the typical hero-heroine expressions and this amused them in the beginning but two days into the song they got into the groove and even contributed with their own expressions and fun elements to the choreography. It was something new for Disha and Tiger and I kept laughing at her but she really surprised me. Even the backup dancers connected with the song immediately and as soon as it started playing they were ready for action and reaction," he added.

Meanwhile, people have been liking the new song, and it is Tiger who has been getting most of the attention for the video.

Co-produced by Fox Star Studios and Sajid Nadiadwala under the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner, Baaghi 2 is slated to release on March 30, 2018.

Watch the song video here: