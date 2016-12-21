Universal's upcoming film The Mummy trailer was released a few days ago. But the official IMAX YouTube account has now accidentally uploaded a trailer of the movie with no sound effect.

The second video of the film looks similar to the original trailer of the movie, but unfortunately does not have much sound effect. The two-minute trailer has created much hype over the internet.

The music, dialogue and screaming are all still intact, but noises like the plane creaking, the parachute being activated and that jarring shriek when Cruise's character awakes from his body bag are gone. Even though IMAX finally pulled down the trailer last night, YouTuber ParagonX13 seems to have preserved it for the future.

The trailer is an extreme example of how a movie without any sound effect can feel so hilariously unnatural. But this is not the first time that a trailer has been uploaded with no sound effects. A scene from Jake Gyllenhaal starrer Everest was uploaded online last year without any sound effects. The clip showed a dramatic avalanche and rescue, which seemed absolutely meaningless.

The bizarre "no sound" trailer spread on social media like wildfire last night. Clarifying the incident Universal stated: "The uploaded trailer was a leaked version without sound fx. This was accidentally released online but is not intended to be available for public viewing. We have removed from YouTube, but it is still populating on Twitter."

Although twitterati did not waste a moment to take a jab at it, there are several bizarre versions of the broken trailer. Here are some hilarious takes on the broken trailer.

Anyway, here's The Mummy trailer with Jingle Bell Rock as the soundtrack. pic.twitter.com/7CnBcturCS — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) December 20, 2016

IMAX uploaded the trailer for THE MUMMY with some audio tracks missing and it's the funniest thing ever, ever, ever. https://t.co/tZDJzfZQHd — ✨jrosenfield✨ (@J_Rosenfield) December 20, 2016

"Almost finished that Mummy IMAX trailer, boss."

"All the audio tracks are there?"

"I think? Maybe?"

"Maybe's fine."https://t.co/1VdacQzLiZ — Darren Wells (@darrenwells) December 20, 2016

i re-scored the new Mummy trailer for y'all https://t.co/qspl0uvl7y — kent ?sheely (@ksheely) December 20, 2016

Dear IMAX corporation. If you show "The Mummy" like this in its entirety, I'll pay to see it at least five times. https://t.co/UOoW35oST3 — Brian Holt (@VeraCruzTX) December 20, 2016

Directed by Alex Kurtzman, The Mummy features Tom Cruise, Russell Crowe, Annabelle Wallis, Jake Johnson, and Courtney B. Vance.

The Mummy hits theatres on June 9, 2017. Let's take a look at the original trailer below.