A new spectacular poster of The Mummy, featuring Tom Cruise standing in front and centre while Sofia Boutella's evil princess closely watches his every step, has been unveiled by Universal Pictures. The poster follows a new clip of the movie that was released on its official Twitter page recently. Check out the poster below.

Here's the official synopsis of the film:

"Thought safely entombed in a crypt deep beneath the unforgiving desert, an ancient queen (Sofia Boutella) whose destiny was unjustly taken from her, is awakened in our current day, bringing with her malevolence grown over millennia and terrors that defy human comprehension. From the sweeping sands of the Middle East through hidden labyrinths under modern-day London, The Mummy brings a surprising intensity and balance of wonder and thrills in an imaginative new take that ushers in a new world of gods and monsters."

Talking about the character of the Mummy, Boutella narrated her experience at the ComicCon recently: "Playing a monster was really interesting to me and that the Mummy is a woman was interesting ... I think there is a monster in all of us. Playing a monster also terrified me. It took a meeting to understand what an honour it was."

?@TomCruise did over 50 takes in zero-g shooting that MUMMY plane sequence! #TheMummyVR experience guides you through its creation ✈️#SXSW pic.twitter.com/G6PlcTaQRA — Fandango (@Fandango) March 10, 2017

Directed by Alex Kurtzman, the rebooted version of the movie features Tom Cruise, Courtney B. Vance, Annabelle Wallis, and Jake Johnson. It is slated to hit the screens on June 9.