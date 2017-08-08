Mumbaikars severely hit as BEST buses go off roads
Mumbaikars severely hit as BEST buses go off roadsMrinmoy Bhowmick

37,000 employees of the Bombay Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has went on the strike to press for their demands, including timely payment of salaries. The strike has created a chaos in Mumbai on the Rakshabandhan Day.

Entire fleet of nearly 3,800 BEST buses remains in depots across the city as employees from 9 unions stayed off duty, stranding 3 million daily commuters.

Mumbaikars severely hit as BEST buses go off roads.

The strike was launched in spite of warning the employees of disciplinary action by the BEST administration. The transport department has asked the auto rickshaw & taxi unions to ensure more vehicles on the roads.

Are you affected by the strike?

For more videos, click here.

 