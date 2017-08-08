37,000 employees of the Bombay Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has went on the strike to press for their demands, including timely payment of salaries. The strike has created a chaos in Mumbai on the Rakshabandhan Day.

Entire fleet of nearly 3,800 BEST buses remains in depots across the city as employees from 9 unions stayed off duty, stranding 3 million daily commuters.

The strike was launched in spite of warning the employees of disciplinary action by the BEST administration. The transport department has asked the auto rickshaw & taxi unions to ensure more vehicles on the roads.

Are you affected by the strike?

